Nicholas Rutkowski, O.D., and Associates Offers Care For Frankfort Residents’ Eyes

Nicholas Rutkowski, O.D., and Associates is an eye care provider that strives to offer the best services to protect and cure the eyes of Illinois residents of different ailments. Their founder and head optometrist is Nicholas Rutkowski, O.D., known for his honest, caring, and understanding nature.

Our vision and eye health are highly important. We depend on them for work, moving around, and learning. Sadly, many eye ailments are on the rise. Eyecare is needed to help prevent and treat any possible issue. In Nicholas Rutkowski, O.D., and Associates, Illinois residents will find a team capable of providing the eyecare solutions they need.

Dr. Rutkowsky graduated from the Illinois College of Optometry in 2010. Ever since, he has tirelessly worked to better eye health, focusing on managing eye disease and pediatric eye care. He is an active member of the American Optometric Association and the Illinois Optometric Association.

He’s known for putting his patient’s needs first, being a dedicated doctor with a strong work ethic. He most enjoys welcoming new patients and caring for their eye health. In addition, Dr. Rutkowski stands out as a Frankfort optometrist in how he attempts to educate his patients on eye health and wellbeing.

At Nicholas Rutkowski, O.D., and Associates, you’ll find comfort, convenience, and compassion. They are committed to offering top-quality and affordable eye care services in Frankfort, IL. They currently have two locations in Frankfort at 314 West Main Street and another in Bourbonnais at 300 South Illinois Route 50.

You can visit their website for more information about the services they provide. With them, you can find care for many eye diseases and conditions and glasses and contact lenses. Make sure you visit them and let them care for your eyes. Find your go-to optometrist in Frankfort, IL, in Nicholas Rutkowski, O.D., and Associates.

