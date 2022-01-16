Canada – Deadline for public submissions to 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan extended

Since the formal engagement process launched on December 10, 2021, the federal government received approximately 20,000 public submissions. In response to the overwhelming interest and useful feedback received so far, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, is extending the deadline for public submissions to the 2030 ERP by one week to 11:59 p.m. PST on January 21, 2022.

January 14, 2022 – Gatineau, Quebec

The Government of Canada is committed to working with Canadians to develop and implement ambitious measures to reduce emissions and fight climate change. Consultations are ongoing with Canadians on the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP), which will outline how Canada plans to reduce emissions by 40%–45% below 2005 levels by 2030.

Since the formal engagement process launched on December 10, 2021, the federal government received approximately 20,000 public submissions. In response to the overwhelming interest and useful feedback received so far, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, is extending the deadline for public submissions to the 2030 ERP by one week to 11:59 p.m. PST on January 21, 2022.

Minister Guilbeault and officials have also been consulting separately with provinces, territories, Indigenous peoples, industry partners, members of Parliament, and the Net-Zero Advisory Body to inform the 2030 plan.

The decision to extend the engagement period will give Canadians more time to contribute to the plan and build on the enthusiasm shown to date.

Interested Canadians can continue to submit their ideas through the Engagement on Canada’s 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan – Public Submission Portal.

The Government of Canada remains on track to establish the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan by March 29, 2022.

Gabriel Brunet

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

819-665-6527

Gabriel.Brunet2@ec.gc.ca

Media Relations

Environment and Climate Change Canada

819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free)

media@ec.gc.ca