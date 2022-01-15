Celebrating Beauty: How Lela Amor Beauty is Curating One-of-a-Kind Accessories to Inspire Unity, Authenticity, and Pride

Marc Jacobs famously said, “Any opportunity to adorn oneself is human, and accessories are an easy way to do it.” Accessories in nature are designed to level-up any given look while adding individual flair and authenticity to the one wearing them. The problem, however, is that most modern accessory trends create the same look a million different ways without offering an opportunity for unique and authentic expression of individuality. One online accessory brand is on a purpose-driven mission to celebrate our differences with unity, authenticity, and pride.

Lela Amor Beauty, the hypoallergenic online accessory brand based out of Palm Beach County is echoing themes of love and positivity through beautifully curated collections of hats, sunglasses, and jewelry to express unique style. Founded by Nalani Gordon and her family, Lela Amor Beauty is a tribute to Nalani’s maternal grandmother Lela Mae Lyons, a gifted designer and lover of all things glitz and glamour.

Officially launched in the Fall of 2021, Lela Amor Beauty extravagantly hit the e-commerce space to usher in a new era of purposeful accessories. In their first collections, Lela Amor Beauty featured:

The Esquire Collection – A beautiful line of jewelry designed by a lawyer, for lawyers to celebrate their dedication, hard work, and courage.

The Amor Collection – A vibrant and beautiful collection of hats, sunglasses, and jewelry, designed with love for all.

The 561 Collection – Designed to put some respect on Palm Beach County, the 561 Collection pays homage to owner Nalani’s hometown and community.

The Queen Collection – A united celebration of Lela Lyons, the brand’s inspiration and muse.

Each of Lela Amor’s collections feature unique, original designs that cannot be purchased anywhere else, and seek to inspire positivity and love for their customer base.

Regarding her new passion project, Nalani has said, “Although the law is my passion, I was inspired—after a rough day of work—to return to design as a creative outlet. So many of my childhood memories involve watching or helping my grandmother decorate, paint, sew, shop at fabric stores, or create. Lela Amor takes me back to that safe space, and allows me to uplift others through our positive pieces.”

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to authenticity; Lela Amor Beauty’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about Lela Amor, please visit https://lelaamor.com/.

About Lela Amor Beauty

Lela Amor Beauty is a cutting-edge online accessory brand based in Palm Beach County, Florida that is 100% black-woman owned and operated. Founded by attorney and Riviera Beach Native Nalani Gordon in Fall 2021, Lela Amor Beauty was designed to celebrate the beauty that makes each of us unique and fearlessly authentic through beautiful jewelry, hats, and sunglasses. Each collection is curated with the brand’s values of celebration, unity, and pride in mind. The name ”Lela Amor” is a tribute to Nalani’s maternal grandmother, Lela Lyons, who was a gifted designer in her own right.