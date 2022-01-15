B+E brokers sale of Chicago Art Van Furniture for $9 Million

The seller, as an owner of NNN leased property, was able to liquidate this asset at a strong sale price for a vacant property at approximately $125/SF.

“We were excited to leverage our marketing platform to sell this asset after it went dark due to a tenant bankruptcy,” said B+E broker Tim Hain. “This is another proof point that our leased-asset sales model capabilities also successfully sell vacant property.”

B+E helped navigate a challenging approval process by an adjacent property owner to complete the transaction for the buyer and seller. The B+E Chicago office worked with the Chicago-based developer and value-add buyer to under-write and execute the acquisition on this transition from a single-tenant to a multi-tenant property.

