Sensoterra joins Inmarsat’s Application and Solution Provider programme

New partnership will accelerate Netherlands-based wireless soil and water optimisation solutions company to scale globally

WEBWIRE – Thursday, January 13, 2022







Sensoterra today announced it has joined the Inmarsat Application and Solution Provider (ASP) Programme, an ecosystem for providers of software, hardware and solutions, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in commercial land markets. As an ASP member, Sensoterra will gain access to Inmarsats global L-band satellite connectivity network, ELERA, and worldwide reach to scale its solutions into new sectors and geographies.





Based in Utrecht and operating in 30 countries, Sensoterras mission is to improve water management worldwide by providing detailed insights in soil moisture. Its simple, robust and low-cost wireless soil moisture sensors generate over 60 million global data points. These smart soil moisture measurements empower better decision making for land management resulting in tangible productivity gains and ultimately, more sustainable outcomes.





Sensoterras approach is built on combining high-quality, durable, easy-to-install sensors with an open-API platform to allow customers to create the water management insight solutions that meet their requirements. These sensors help users save water, increase yields, prevent drought damage and use land and natural resources more efficiently. Able to adapt to 14 different types of soil moisture conditions customers will encounter across the globe, it has developed its sensors and API platform in such a way that a network of multiple sensors forms a fine-meshed sensor ecosystem.





Commenting on Sensoterras membership in the ASP, Mike Carter, President, Enterprise at Inmarsat, said: Inmarsat is pleased to welcome Sensoterra to our ASP programme and to be working with them to support their ambitious growth plans. Innovative solution providers like Sensoterra are using leading-edge technology to help industries respond to some of the biggest global challenges. Inmarsat stands ready to support their journey through the provision of reliable connectivity through our industry-leading ELERA narrowband network, as well as go-to-market alignment and support.





René Voogt, Commercial Director, co-CEO, Sensoterra comments: As Sensoterra, we want to be the global go-to brand for anyone who wants to measure soil moisture as part of their water management solution. Partnering with Inmarsats ASP Programme not only gives us the connectivity solutions to enable that with our API platform, but also a partnership ecosystem we can leverage to power our ambitious growth plans. Were thrilled to join Inmarsats ASP programme because we need reliable, global connectivity and a trusted partner to bring our wireless soil and water optimisation solutions to new markets, so we can aid better decision making for water management through smart soil moisture measurements where it is most needed.





The Inmarsat ASP Programme is open to new entrants, disruptors, and established brands of any size who have developed an innovative digital product or service but may need additional support to exploit the benefits of satellite-enabled IoT solutions. Inmarsat provides dedicated technical guidance on how to integrate and support its highly-reliable satellite services, go-to-market strategy planning and exposure to the Inmarsat distribution channel to enable access to new markets.





Providers working across a diverse range of industries, including agriculture, aid and NGO, energy, exploration and leisure, media, mining, transport and utilities, as well as agnostic technology providers will be considered for membership.





Companies operating in locations and regions without reliable connectivity, or which have mission-critical connectivity needs, use the Inmarsat ASP programme to access a broad choice of satellite-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) solutions developed by a range of providers that enhance the efficiency, safety and sustainability of their businesses.





Other organisations can register or learn more about Inmarsats ASP Programme here.





—-

About Sensoterra



Sensoterra, world leader in wireless soil moisture sensor solutions, provides data-driven solutions for optimising land and freshwater resources for smart resilient cities, water and drought management and agriculture/horticulture. Empowering better decision making for land management through smart soil moisture measurements. Sensoterra was founded in 2014 and is based in Utrecht, the Netherlands. Today there are more than 10,000 sensors in the ground, globally.





Customers who want to know more about Sensoterra can visit: www.sensoterra.com

About Inmarsat



Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the worlds most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsats long-established global distribution network includes not only the worlds leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.





The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the worlds most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety and operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.





Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.