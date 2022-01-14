ENDOMEN™ Offers Specially Formulated Nighttime CBD Products

Intending to help patrons in need of a good night’s sleep, EndoMen in their certified labs working alongside world renowned scientists with decades of experience created the “Suspend Consciousness” formula after conducting extensive research and utilizing the most advanced technology available. EndoMen’s™ botanical formulation is a simple and organic solution melodizing CBD extracts with the added benefits of German Chamomile, English Lavender, Lady Slipper, and Guelder Rose aimed to help with sleeping disorders and eventually stabilizing one’s sleep schedule with adequate use.

The EndoMen™ team explains that though the days seem to be getting shorter, it feels as if the workday is only getting longer with expectations of social wellness, physical wellbeing, and mental health being a triad that keeps getting harder to balance. “In hard times we often forget to prioritize ourselves, and neglect our necessities, which make the daily stress factors of life even more complicated.”

According to studies, having a good night’s sleep is one of the most crucial aspects of maintaining proper health, as good sleep promotes mental clarity, maximizes athletic performance, enhances concentration, and aids in bodily immune functions. However, as a result of stress, insomnia, and other stress-related disorders, many people can’t get proper sound sleep, thus disturbing their emotional state, the way they socialize, and other related issues resulting from unregulated, improper sleep.

While the “Suspend Consciousness” formula serves to help nighttime difficulties, the EndoMen also address daytime concerns of fellow patrons knowing that accomplishing the triad is a never-ending job. Founder Aaron Ronnie Almani reminisces on his journey in the CBD industry dating back to 2017, where he states “My main concern has always been the mental and physical well-being of my consumers since the beginning of my journey. In order to feel good, we must look good, which is achievable by properly taking care of our physical anatomy, thus exposing ourselves to the beauty and wonders of the CBD neuromodulatory system, which our creator bestowed upon us long before we understood CBD and its effects on our bodies both in a physical and spiritual form.”

Bearing this in mind, the EndoMen™ and their team of board-certified scientists have expanded their research to procure a CBD product to help consumers in their daytime endeavors, creating an ideal formula targeted for those who desire to maximize efficiency in a conscious state, while alleviating themselves from the anxiety and stress that a workday brings along.

Understanding that achieving the triad is not limited to the fulfillment of sleep, but the practicalities of the daytime, the formula for “Maximize Your Focus”, consisting of botanical ingredients such as Yerba Mate, Ginseng, and Jasmine to name a few, has been curated for the working person who desires to de-stress before attentively tackling the stressors of life.

“Self-care is the foundation of one’s overall wellbeing, and with the help of EndoMen’s™ botanical formulations not only is it achievable but it’s maintainable as well. Patrons can achieve and maintain the triad of wellness,” said the team at EndoMen™.

More information about EndoMen™ and its products is found at http://www.endomen.com/.

