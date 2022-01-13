New in Excel Add-ins 2.6: Support of Excel 2021 and More Updates



The main feature is support for the newest Microsoft Excel version  Excel 2021.



Now, the users have a more convenient way to share the reports from cloud and database data, created with Excel Add-ins with better Microsoft Excel 2021 collaboration tools.





The release includes the following enhancements:





1. Excel Add-in for G Suite was renamed to Excel Add-in for Google Workspace.



2. People API support is available for users.



3. Support for the DealsStageHistory object is available in Excel Add-in for Zoho CRM.



4. Excel Add-in for BigCommerce gets the ProductCustomsInformation object support.



5. Excel Add-ins for MySQL and PostgreSQL support modern encryption algorithms.





To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:



https://blog.devart.com/excel-2021-support-and-more-updates-in-excel-add-ins-2-6.html





Excel Add-ins allow you to work with database and cloud data in Microsoft Excel as usual Excel spreadsheets. You can get exactly the data you need with visual Query Builder or SQL and refresh the queried external data in a workbook any time with a single click.





