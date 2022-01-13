Frankie Knuckles Tribute -FK Always



Ralphi Rosario created dance/house music history as a member of the world-renowned Chicago HOT MIX FIVE and achieved legendary status with the crossover hit “You Used to Hold Me.” He’s been called upon to remix releases by Beyoncé, The Pussycat Dolls, Kylie Minogue, Lady Gaga, Jo Jonas, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Depeche Mode, Jennifer Lopez, Cher, Ricky Martin, The Ting Tings, Kelly Rowland, Donna Summer, Goldfrapp, and Grammy Nominee Katy Perry. Craig J Snider found success as a producer, arranger, and keyboardist on a string of remix & album productions that have topped Billboard’s dance chart (32 Number One Hits!). United as Shamanic, and working together on “FK Always”, the dynamic duo takes each other’s skills in a new direction.





Frankie will live forever; “FK Always.” As of yesterday, advance copies of the single have been made available to Mainstream Top 40 and Rhythmic radio broadcasters. Press contacts are being serviced with their electronic press kit. Interviews and/or appearances will be booked later this month for The Shamanic. Additional news updates and other information about upcoming events will be made available at https://www.facebook.com/WakeUpMusicGrp. Members of the media are encouraged to contact the representative listed below for an EPK, or any other additional information as it becomes available.





