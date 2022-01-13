Artist O’Neill Fernandes is showcasing his instrumental expertise in ‘Classic Rock…Vol.7’

A talented Pop Artist from Perth, O’Neill Fernandes in his musical cover ‘Classic Rock…Vol.7’ gives the flavour of classic rock with some fragrance of modernity.Perth, Western Australia Nov 9, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – A very talented and promising O’Neill Fernandes artist has been showcasing his deep-rooted sensibility in music through his instrumental covers of the hit songs that cut across generations…