Workshop on Gati Shakti organized by PPT





Paradip Port Trust under the aegis of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways organized a workshop with the theme “Gati Shakti – The revolutionary Multi-Modal Connectivity for Integrated & Seamless Supply Chain” at Bhubaneswar today. Addressing the inaugural session, Dr. Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary, MoPSW said that PPT has the potential to reach a World Class Port by addressing the issues of efficiency and cost related matter. He called forexpediting the widening of NH-53 (Paradip to Chandikhol) under Gati Shakti. The widening of SH-12, Paradip to Cuttack to four lane also may be undertaken on a priority basis. Waterways can play a crucial role in effective logistics movement. PPT’s proposed Riverine Port is the right step in the direction. Stressing on the need for a proper logistics legal framework under Gati Shakti, the logistics sector will get a major fill up, as it is being aimed to cut down 30% of current logistics transportation cost to the current world level of 7-8%. He also suggested for dedicated heavy haul rail corridor from Salegaon to Paradip.









Shri Bhupinder Singh Poonia, MD, IPICOL & IDCO said that the Govt of Odisha has set a target of 100 MMTA steel production. It is also stressing on port led industrialization. To boost connectivity, a 600km road stretch is being planned. RITES has been engaged for making comprehensive logistics study for the state of Odisha. Accordingly, a comprehensive industrial plan for Paradip is being planned. PPT’s initiatives for containerized cargo will improve agro and marine products from the State.





Shri P.L. Haranadh, Chairman, PPT made a detailed presentation on the capacity augmentation plans, efforts for synergy of different modes of transport and ease of doing initiatives of the port. Paradip port is enabled to handle 60 MMTPA of thermal coal by coastal shipping. He requested coal India and Railway to increase the allotment of more rakes of thermal coal to Paradip.





The inaugural session was followed by two technical sessions. Shri A.K. Bose, Dy. Chairman, PPT moderated a session on “Coastal movement of thermal coal – Opportunities & Challenges”. In the afternoon session, Shri B.K. Joshi, CEO, KICTPPL moderated session on ‘Convergence & Divergence of logistic chain – Industrial perspective.”





