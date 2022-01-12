Higher Educational institutions will serve as enablers in the Indian innovation and start-up ecosystem – Shri Rajkumar Ranjan Singh





Our Higher Educational institutions have enormous potential to serve as enablers in the Indian innovation and start-up ecosystem said Shri Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for Education while addressing E- Symposium On ‘Building Innovation Ecosystem In Educational Institutes’ organised by Ministry of Education, DPIIT, AICTE and Innovation Cell of the MoE. Shri Rajkumar Ranjan Singh also launched a movie on Smart India Hackathon.







The Minister said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has shared his vision of building a new and AatmaNirbhar Bharat. This could be achieved by supportive ecosystem and dedication & efforts of our innovators and entrepreneurs. He stressed that the India of tomorrow should merge the best of our tradition with the best of the modern global outlook.





Shri Singh further said that our country has one of the largest higher education systems and the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world. We strive to be a knowledge-based economy and this is not possible without Innovative sprit and Entrepreneurship within our educational institutions, he added. The Minister urged the educational institutions in India to shift their mind-set and create environment that supports high-quality research, innovation, and entrepreneurship leading to commercialization and technology transfer.





Shri Rajkumar Ranjan Singh also congratulated the 75 start-ups who were identified by the Ministry of Education as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration. These 75 start-ups of students and faculty have developed innovative technologies and has huge potential. The start-ups received funding support upto Rs. 10.00 lakhs each and moreover mentoring and incubation support will also be provided in collaboration with partnering agencies.





Shri K. Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Department of Higher Education said that in India currently we have 2500 Innovation Cell and an additional 5000 Cell will be added in the future. He informed tahr 50,000 teachers under the ambassador program are being trained which will bring huge transformation in education sector. This is a culture of innovation and these type of events motivate the youth to come forward and showcase new ideas and capabilities, he added.





Smt. Anita Karwal, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy talked about how India’s young minds are focusing more on developing problem-solving skills. She appreciated the huge participation of young girls in such nation and character building events indicating the success of NEP2020’s vision of equitable education.





Smt Karwal also highlighted the value of innovation and risk-taking skills among young children in order to make them future-ready. Addressing the importance of such initiatives, she stated that our focus must be on developing scientific temperament and logical & critical thinking among children to make them responsible citizen.





Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said that E-symposium highlights building innovation system like investment, mentoring etc. and this symposium will further encourage our educational institutes to focus on building innovation eco-system within their campuses. This festival of innovation and festival of culture will pave the way for making Atmanirbhar Bharat and a 5 trillion-dollar economy as envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, he added.





Shri Anurag Jain, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Dr. Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer, Innovation Cell, Ministry of Education were also present on the occasion.





