Total employment in nine select sectors stand at 3.1 crore for the quarter ending September 2021

Union Minister for Labour & Employment, Shri Bhupender Yadav today released the report of second quarter of Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) part of All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey (AQEES).









The AQEES has been taken up to provide frequent (quarterly) updates about the employment and related variables of establishments in both organized and unorganized segments of nine selected sectors which account for a great majority of the total employment in the non-farm establishments. The nine selected sectors are Manufacturing, Construction, Trade, Transport, Education, Health, Accommodation & Restaurant, IT/BPO and Financial Services.





Sharing the results, the Union Minister said that the employment is showing an increasing trend and mentioned the fact that the over-all percentage of female workers stood at 32.1, higher than 29.3% reported during the first round of QES.





The estimated total employment in the nine selected sectors in this round of QES (July-September, 2021) came out as 3.10 crore approximately, which is 2 lakhs higher than the estimated employment (3.08 crore) from the first round of QES (April-June, 2021). It is worthwhile to mention here that the total employment for these nine sectors taken collectively was reported as 2.37 crore in the sixth EC (2013-14).





Minister of Labour & Employment emphasized that last mile delivery is the prime objective of the Government under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, and in order to achieve this, Ministry has entrusted nationwide surveys to Labour Bureau for evidence-based policy making.





The report on Quarterly Employment Survey being a demand side survey along with supply side survey i.e Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) will bridge data gaps on employment in the country, stated Shri Yadav.





The report of “Quarterly Employment Survey” is an important publication meant to give insights into the change of employment over the previous quarters and many other related parameters. This will serve as a useful data for policy-makers, Central/ State Governments officials, researchers and other stakeholders. The report of the first round/quarter (April-June, 2021) of QES was released by Shri Bhupender Yadav, on 27th September, 2021.