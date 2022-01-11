PODS® Las Vegas Help Homeownersand#8239;Avoidand#8239;Common Moving Mistakes



1. Dont procrastinate  Weve all been there! Procrastinating can add unnecessary stress to an already stressful situation. Plan ahead, take it day by day, and give yourself a realistic timeframe to gather your belongings and get to your new home.





2. Do your homework  Reliable movers are hard to come by. Make sure you research which movers are best for you by checking reviews and comparing quotes to ensure your items dont end up on the opposite side of the country without you.





3. Clean and clear  Make sure to declutter and purge before heading to your new home, and dont forget to clean the things you are packing to keep that new home fresh and clean.





4. Easy does it  Moving too quickly during a relocation can catch up to you. Take your time to ensure all your valuable belongings are accounted for and packed away properly. Moving is a marathon, not a sprint. Take your time.





5. Packaging and organization  Before you start packing up your home, make a list of important packaging and organizational items to create a streamlined moving experience. Packing tape and boxes in every size are a must and dont forget about the bubble wrap for those delicate items to eliminate any breakage.





PODS® Las Vegas has some cost-effective storage solutions to get you on the way:





Convenience  We bring your PODS® container right to your driveway so you can access it when you need it.





Efficiency  Let us do the driving so you can focus on packing up your home. Well meet you at your new home with your belongings.





Flexible Solutions  No matter the size of your move, PODS® Las Vegas has a flexible solution that can accommodate your storage needs.





Packing up your home and moving across the country isnt without its stressors, said Dave Allen Boyd IV, Territory Manager for PODS® Las Vegas. With our loyal moving specialists, we can provide a wide variety of flexible solutions to get you where youre going without the hiccups.









A moving and storage leader for nearly 25 years, PODS offers flexible, personalized solutions tailored to our customers unique needs. When PODS pioneered portable storage in 1998, we introduced the world to a new way of thinking about moving and storage, with unlimited time, control, and flexibility. Today, PODS provides residential and commercial moving and storage services in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK. The PODS network has completed more than 1.3 million long-distance moves and nearly 6 million initial deliveries. Whether it is a long-distance or international relocation, across-town move, or renovation project, PODS provides customers with a personal moving and storage team ready for any situation.

