Ketogenic Diet App, Keto Cycle, Warns Consumers this Diet can Ignite Flu-Like Symptoms in the First Week

New York City, New York Jan 10, 2022 (Issuewire.com) – There’s a new warning for consumers who are trying the Keto Diet for the first time. Nutritionists with the ketogenic diet app, Keto Cycle, say flu-like symptoms are very common during the first 2 to 7 days of starting the diet.

Kristina Zalnieraite, who heads nutrition for Keto Cycle, says many people don’t realize how the Keto Diet can ignite flu-like symptoms like fatigue, nausea, dizziness, muscle cramps, headaches, irritability, constipation, cravings, and poor concentration. As a result, she says they might initially confuse these symptoms for something more drastic, such as COVID or the common flu.

“Carbohydrates are the primary source of energy production in our body tissues,” said Zalnieraite. “When the body is deprived of carbohydrates to less than 50g per day during Keto, our insulin secretion is significantly reduced and the body enters a catabolic state. When this happens, the body starts producing ketone bodies to replace this lost energy. This is when many people will experience fatigue, headaches, dizziness – or other symptoms that are frequently confused for the common flu.”

Zalnieraite says these symptoms are completely normal as the body readjusts to new energy sources, so consumers shouldn’t worry if this happens during the first few days of the Keto Diet. Instead, she encourages people to not give up on the Keto Diet because the symptoms will improve by week 2, and healthy weight loss results will show quickly for those who stick with it.

In addition, Zalnieraite says the Keto Diet ignites a long list of other health benefits: it brings more energy, mental clarity, suppressed hunger, lower blood sugar, decreased inflammation, enhanced fat burning, better mood, and better sleep.

Advice for Quickly Overcoming the “Keto Flu”

For those who are currently going through the “Keto Flu”, Zalnieraite has a few tips on how to get through it quicker.

Stay Hydrated: Switching to a low-carbohydrate diet may cause consumers to feel more dehydrated than usual. If you drink lots of water, it will help with headaches and reduce symptoms like fatigue and muscle cramping. Set a reminder on your phone to drink water, and always keep a full glass of water next to you. Many people get confused about how much water to drink in a day. Here’s a tip: take your current body weight and divide it by two. That will give you the minimum amount of ounces to drink daily.

Replace Electrolytes: Many foods high in potassium such as fruits and starchy vegetables are restricted under the Keto Diet. This is why it’s so important to add electrolytes like salts, potassium, and magnesium to your diet. Potassium-rich, low-carb foods such as avocados and spinach are an excellent way to get more of these nutrients and reduce sleep issues and headaches. Sugar-free sports drinks are also recommended.

Get Adequate Sleep: Fatigue and dizziness are common complaints of people who adopt a ketogenic diet. One way to eliminate this is by reducing caffeine intake and waking up at the same time every day. Chamomile tea is another bedtime routine to help you relax and fall asleep faster. These tips will normalize sleep quality over time and decrease side effects. And if you increase your physical activity during the day, it will also help you fall asleep faster.

Increase salt intake: The Keto Diet decreases insulin, and as a result, the body doesn’t retain sodium as well. This is why it’s important to increase foods that are naturally high in salts, such as bacon, ham, and bone broth.

Maintain Healthy Levels of Fat: The body requires more fat under the Keto Diet to generate fuel. When the body transitions from burning glucose to burning fat, changes occur in the mitochondria of the body’s cells. If the body lacks fat for fuel, it will burn out, resulting in more fatigue.

About Keto Cycle – Ketogenic Diet App

Keto Cycle is a ketogenic diet app that provides personalized keto programs for users to best target weight loss goals. Ketogenic diets are extremely effective ways to lose weight, improve health and increase energy levels.

Zalnieraite says Keto Cycle helps users with easy progress tracking, personalized meal planning, effective workouts, and support from nutritionists. The Keto Cycle app is available to download for free on iOS and Android.









