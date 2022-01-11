FlipBuilder Launches an Exciting Free Flipping Book Software Program

Flip PDF Plus Pro, FlipBuilder’s newest free flipping book software provides users with an unbeatable solution for converting PDFs to professional, creative, and engaging flipbook products such as digital magazines, catalogs, interactive newsletters, eBooks, and more. Users are able to add links to external content, images, interactive text, HTML, YouTube and Vimeo videos, audio, trigger actions, and over 200 animation effects. This software allows users to create captivating flipbooks for any genre.

“With Flip PDF Plus Pro, we are offering our customers more than just a standard PDF to flipbook converter,” says Ivan Leung, the CTO of FlipBuilder. “We are offering them the tool to bring their digital books to life and successfully capture their audiences.”

The free flipping book software also contains pre-designed templates and refined themes to ensure that the flipbook-making process is smooth and user-friendly for both new and return FlipBuilder users. The free flipping book software offers a variety of distribution options making it easy for users to promote and share their final products. Flipbooks can be read on PC, tablets, and phones. They can also be embedded in websites, shared on social media, shared via email, and stored on digital storage devices.

To get started, users are able to download this free flipping book software, Flip PDF Plus Pro, directly from FlipBuilder’s website. Once installed, the process is easy. Users simply launch the program and import up to 12 PDF pages using one of the program’s flexible and efficient conversion options. Using the design interface, users can customize their flipbooks, choosing from a variety of templates, backgrounds, and other features. They can enhance their flipbooks with interactive features by using the multimedia editor. When users are ready to publish, they can select their preferred format to export the completed flipbook.

To grab more about this free flipping book software, visit FlipBuilder .

About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative and professional digital publishing platform, providing best solution to convert static PDF files into wonderful online flipbook. From design to delivery, we focus on simplicity in use and power in function. Unlike traditional printed publications based on paper, you can create an online elegant digital magazine within several steps.