Dermocosmetic Brand Zeroid Launches Zeroid Intensive Cream for Extremely Dry, Troubled Skin

Winter can be the harshest time on skin, especially for skin that is already dry and troubled. Dr. Raymond Labs, the makers of Zeroid, have launched Zeroid Intensive Cream as part of the Zeroid Intensive line of skin care as a daily use, serious treatment for extremely dry and troubled skin, the perfect ally against winter’s harshness. Zeroid has been Korea’s number one dermocosmetic brand for the last ten years, gaining international notice when K-pop star aired a video of his daily skin care routine that includes Zeroid.

“Winter can be especially hard on dry, troubled skin types with a weakened skin barrier, when outdoor temperatures and indoor heating dry out skin even more. Those conditions are what we had in mind when we formulated Zeroid Intensive Cream,” explained Dr. Raymond Park, CEO of Dr. Raymond Labs. “In the beginning, Zeroid was available only in hospitals and clinics in South Korea. That’s how serious a formulation the cream is. Now we are available to offer it online at budget-friendly prices. We want as many people as possible who need this intensive level of skin barrier care to have access to it,” he added.

This rich cream contains patented MLE ® technology which helps rebuild the natural skin barrier by actually incorporating a bio-identical healthy skin barrier ceramide structure into the skin itself. Patented Defensamide ® and ceramides aid in keeping the skin deeply moisturized and soothed while Squalane imparts long lasting moisture, helping to keep skin feeling soft and silky.

Zeroid Intensive Cream also contains botanical ingredients known and trusted to moisturize, such as olive fruit oil, canola oil and plant compounds known as phytosterols, to protect and soothe troubled skin.

The cream is safe and gentle enough for all ages, including babies. For more information and a complete ingredients list, visit the product’s Dermartology.com webpage.

About Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Dr. Raymond Park has researched in skin barrier Science has helped many people who have suffered from skin barrier dysfunction. Dr. Raymond Labs has invented platform Skin Barrier Technology, named as Crystal Lamella MES (Micro-Encapsulation System) and have published more than fifty articles covering dermatological research. www.dermartology.com is the official site to introduce innovative skin barrier products.