Adam Seger Announces New Private Event Space at LUSH Roscoe Village in Chicago

Party and event planners in Chicago can now take advantage of an exciting, new, and state-of-the-art private event room—called The Reserve Room—at the libation industry-leading LUSH Roscoe Village, according to LUSH Food and Drink Manager Adam Seger.

The Reserve Room spans 722 square feet, is column-free, and features 12-foot ceilings. Located in a beautiful vintage condo tower, the private space features windows that face south and a theatrical rig in the ceiling. The space additionally offers multiple high-lumen gel stage lights, a sound system that is Bluetooth controlled, and even a wooden floor inspired by American painter Jackson Pollock.

In the space, party planners can also enjoy exposed eggshell/brick walls, a black ceiling, high-efficiency particulate air filtration, and even a 12-foot bar built into the space, according to Adam Seger.

The LUSH event space can accommodate seated dinners for as many as 60 people and receptions for 100 guests. A private patio offering the same capacities is also available at the space.

The venue’s use fee is waived for any event planner who takes advantage of LUSH’s in-house meal catering and meets its food and beverage minimums. Any events that will last more than three hours in setup and attendance time will impact the minimums.

Note that all members of the LUSH team are vaccinated and masked. In addition, vaccination is mandatory for every guest, whether the event being held is a public or a ticketed one.

The Reserve Room is located at 2238 West Roscoe Street in Chicago, IL. For inquiries about events at the space, please call (773) 281-8888. For information about confirmed events, call (312) 213-4878.

For additional information about LUSH Food and Drink’s event space, please visit www.LUSHwineandspirits.com/events, or email LUSH at events@lushwineandspirits.com.

Disclaimer: The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Adam Seger. It is merely publishing a paid press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the person, product, service, or information above.