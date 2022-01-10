Trusted Doctor of Chiropractic Expands his Expertise to Open a Laser and Wellness Center

Nauticus Laser Therapy & Wellness Center brings the Healing Power of Red Light to Fishers, IN with Prism Light Pod whole-body red light therapy. Dr. Seland, healer and entrepreneur, has provided patients the best spinal care and pain relief available for nearly 30 years. Nauticus Laser and Wellness Center uses the healing power of light to help patients thrive in their health and optimize their lives without the use of prescription drugs or surgery.

“I’ve created a wellness enhancement protocol with whole-body red light therapy in conjunction with Summus Medical Laser and High Intensity Laser Therapy to relieve symptoms of neuropathy and chronic pain. The Nauticus Neuropathy protocol has a 90% success rate,” said Dr. Trond Seland. “I am proud to bring innovative technology to the area with the intention of enhancing the overall health and wellness of the Fisher’s community.” Therapies may also be combined with other manual therapies to assist in the healing process. Some patients also benefit from nutrition counseling and suggested supplementation.

Red light therapy has been vetted for healing by over 3,000 studies published by the National Institute of Health. Red light therapy speeds mitochondrial wellness by relieving inflammation, reducing oxidative stress, eliminating free radicals in the bloodstream and increasing collagen production for anti-aging.

“We are delighted that Dr. Seland has chosen to supplement his expertise in reducing chronic pain and neuropathy with Prism Light Pod,” said Karl Chen, Founder and CEO of Prism Light Pod. “All of the patient success that he’s provided at Seland Chiropractic, will now be enhanced at Nauticus Laser Therapy & Wellness Center.”

Nauticus clients may target each Prism Light Pod session to their health goals by choosing from six pre-programmed settings, fully optimized to:

Reduce chronic pain, neuropathy & disorders

Improve wound & injury healing

Accelerate performance & sports recovery

Relieve arthritis & joint pain

Promote anti-aging & skin conditioning

Speed weight-loss

Experience the Healing Power of Light at the Grand Opening of Nauticus Laser Therapy and Wellness Center and see what Indiana’s newest natural healing center has to offer!

Join us on Jan. 12, 2022, from 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., located at 7350 Village Square Ln, Fishers, IN 46038 for the launch event of Prism Light Pod red light therapy solutions at Nauticus Laser Therapy & Wellness. Introductory pricing and service bundles will be available for purchase.

To RSVP for this event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/251755963716295

For more information about Nauticus Laser Therapy & Wellness Center, visit: https://www.nauticuslaser.com/services/red-light-therapy/

About Nauticus Laser Therapy and Wellness Center

Nauticus Laser Therapy & Wellness Center is here to serve you and provide excellent neuropathy care to help our patients reach and exceed their health goals. We assess the patient as a whole. We want to address the main concern, but also lead you into a lifestyle of being pain free. For more information about Nauticus Laser Therapy & Wellness Center, visit: https://www.nauticuslaser.com/services/red-light-therapy/

About Prism Light Pod

Founded in 2017, Prism Light Pod manufactures and sells its award-winning full-body red light therapy systems for performance recovery, pain management, weight-loss and anti-aging. The company is headquartered in Denver and distributes its products worldwide. Prism Light Pod was awarded the prestigious Global Excellence Award as the “Most-Powerful Full-Body Red Light Therapy System of 2020.” For information about Prism Light Pod, visit: www.prismlightpod.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter