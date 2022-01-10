PM greets Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted everyone, especially the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;





“Greetings to everyone, especially the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Our diaspora has distinguished itself all over the world and has excelled in different spheres. At the same time, they have remained connected to their roots. We are proud of their accomplishments.”





Greetings to everyone, especially the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Our diaspora has distinguished itself all over the world and has excelled in different spheres. At the same time, they have remained connected to their roots. We are proud of their accomplishments. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022

