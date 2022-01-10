Gem Supplies International Ltd Releases Brand New Website for Florists



It also features a new bulk pricing section which is now available to all customers, with no account required. Brand new guest checkout feature makes shopping for your florist supplies quick and easy.





New checkout system for secure checkouts, and the option to save address details and billing info for next time.





You won’t just find Inerra Brand products here, you can find the biggest selling brands such as Smithers-Oasis, Apac, Anagram and CTI.





Gem Supplies are experts in the Floral and Craft markets, online customers can choose to Click and Collect direct from the Gem Supplies warehouse, a new feature for 2022. As well as a range of reduced special offer lines, over 1400 new product ranges have recently been added, supporting Florists across the UK with great value.





Although their website is easy to use and easy to navigate, in the event that a Customer cannot locate a product range, you can contact their friendly UK customer service line, where you can also receive expert advice from their knowledgeable team of staff regarding products, or even request products to be added to the existing range that aren’t available online. Visit their website today at www.inerra.co.uk

###