FlipBuilder Is Introducing Flip PDF Plus Pro as a Free eBook Maker

Flip PDF Plus Pro is a new software program from FlipBuilder as a free e B ook maker . Start with attractive pre-designed themes, and then add multimedia like YouTube videos, photographs, phone numbers, and hyperlinks to your digital brochures or catalogs for an interactive effect. Flipbooks may be created by anyone with a few clicks.

A variety of pre-designed templates are available for quick and easy eBook creation. Different types of templates are available online to suit unique needs, whether for a business, an individual show, or the debut of a new product, thus ensuring that everyone has access to the right one that eventually eases up the book creation process.

Users can create an eBook from whatever form of content they want to share—a novel, an academic paper, or a commercial brochure. Flip PDF Plus Pro, FlipBuilder’s free eBook maker, is an excellent choice for anyone looking for an easy-to-use tool for creating eBooks. Flipbooks can be published in offline formats as EXE, ZIP, Mac, APP, WordPress Plug-in, or APK or they can be published in HTML and uploaded to the user’s server.

What makes this free eBook maker so appealing to consumers is the abundance of professionally created HTML5 themes and animated sequences that can be used to personalize their books. “Life without an eBook is like life without a library nearby,” says Ivan Leung, the CTO of FlipBuilder.

When it comes to flip book software, Flip PDF Plus Pro is hard to beat. Since there are so many people using FlipBuilder around the world, the platform has made the software available in 11 different languages. Flipbook projects can be operated in the user’s native language using a software language interface that can be customized by the user. Using FlipBuilder, users can also be assured that their data are safe from prying eyes.

Learn more information about this free eBook maker at FlipBuilder .

About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative and professional digital publishing platform, providing best solution to convert static PDF files into wonderful online flipbook. From design to delivery, we focus on simplicity in use and power in function. Unlike traditional printed publications based on paper, you can create an online elegant digital magazine within several steps.