

Virginia Free Farms is a nonprofit that has made connections within the communities in the Smoke and Bacon app. Virginia Free Farm provides people within its community the opportunity to access its pantry for food at no cost, and they teach people how to become self-sustaining farmers.





The nonprofit, which is run by Amyrose & Derek Foll, believes in using indigenous techniques, such as controlled burn, natural animal soil disruption, & companion planting. These traditional techniques help the community and the ecosystem. This system of farming fortifies the soil. It also helps the community to plant and grow food without using harmful chemicals that are usually present in fertilizer and pesticides.





Virginia Free Farm uses these techniques to teach communities how to become food sovereign. Providing people in need with food can help, but it also creates dependency. The nonprofit solves this issue by providing communities with seeds from their regional seed bank, teaching people how to grow their own food, and supplying chicks and other livestock. They have helped neighborhoods set up urban gardens; they have restored lost crops on tribal lands and they have set up educational programs at schools.





Smoke and Bacon has been a champion of Virginia Free Farm and its mission. Not only do they provide them with a platform to share their views, but they take it a step further and have assisted the nonprofit with fundraising. Smoke and Bacon has provided Male Models to the nonprofit for their annual sexy farmer calendar.





Parley 8 is another business that has found its community within the Smoke and Bacon App. Parley 8 provides a special focus on pirate fashion that ranges from historical to fantasy. They also sell kit accessories and decorative home pieces. The Founders, Devra and Jay, have turned their love of creating historically accurate pirate garb and accessories into a successful business.





Parley 8 has found its pirate family on the Smoke and Bacon App. Their weekly live stream show allows them to teach people about the Golden Age of Piracy. While learning about history may not be peoples favorite activity, Parley 8 has changed that narrative by making the interactive show fun and exciting. Their show, Pillage Overload, gives people a look into what life was like for pirates during the late 17th & early 18th centuries.





The ability to stream to a community across the country has opened the door for Parley 8. They have been able to introduce the online community to the world of reenactment. Many people who tune in every week to watch Pillage Overload have joined Parley 8 in real life. During the live reenactments, the pirates stay true to the time. They do not wear or use anything that wouldnt exist during the Golden Age of Piracy. Many of the pirates wear the garbs that Parely 8 makes while they give the public a historically accurate depiction of what life was like during that era.





Parley 8 has turned what was once a niche market into a larger community on the Smoke and Bacon App. Devra and Jay initially made pirate clothes because they were searching for a Halloween costume that was historically accurate rather than sexy. When they couldnt find it, Devra created it. They then grew and branched out and found other people who also share their love for historically accurate kits. Smoke and Bacon gave them an opportunity to reach more people.





Smoke and Bacon isnt just for businesses. It is a social media app that allows people to find their community. The rise of social media has allowed people to come together no matter where they live. However, in recent years, mainstream social media has changed. Mainstream social media has divided people into us vs. them. Users of many of the popular sites may not feel safe talking about the things they love because it branches off into politics or other divisive topics. Smoke and Bacon has found a solution for that by creating Communities.





Lindsay, a community advocate, found her community when she came up with the Smoke and Bacon Book Club Community. Lindsay, who was an avid reader, came up with the idea during the pandemic. During this time, she rediscovered her love for reading and wanted to share that with others.





The great thing about communities on the app is the bonds that you can share with people. Lindsey stated, With the Smoke and Bacon Community, its more of a one-on-one approach. You get to know people on a more personal level, especially with the involvement with the live streams and a lot of the self-business owners. The focus on meeting people to form genuine bonds draws people to the app.





The Smoke and Bacon app allows people to find and communicate with other users who share similar hobbies. In this day and age, people are looking to form connections. They are looking for people that they can relate to and share with. Reaching people who share your passion can be difficult to do, but Smoke and Bacon makes it easy. Smoke and Bacon is the app to go to if you are looking to form real genuine connections.

###