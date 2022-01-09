Orases Selected As A Top PWA Developer For 2021 By TopDevelopers



TopDevelopers selected Orases as the 15th best PWA development company due to the organization’s ability to develop premier progressive web applications. Orases has an extensive history of providing PWA development services since its founding in 2000 and continues to be an innovator in the industry, delivering applications for organizations across several industries. The progressive web applications built by Orases feature responsive design across all technology platforms and enhanced, geolocational content delivery capabilities for users around the world. Only companies that have demonstrated significant growth and contribution to PWA development are chosen among the list of top developers selected by TopDevelopers  Orases earned a spot in the top 15 after making an impact for several organizations in 2021.





Orases’ selection to the list of top progressive web app development companies adds to their growing list of awards received from TopDevelopers. The organization was also presented with a spot on the list of top PWA developers in May 2021, which was updated in December to account for all of 2021. Orases also received regional and national awards in 2021 from several other companies, such as Clutch, Inc., Digital.com and Forbes, among many others. Orases continues to provide substantial contributions to the custom software industry and is eligible for future awards presented by TopDevelopers in the field.





About TopDevelopers



TopDevelopers is a well-known directory of top IT and software service providers that connects organizations in need of services with potential vendors. Companies listed on TopDevelopers are displayed and ranked in accordance with their credibility, experience and client feedback. For more information about TopDevelopers, visit https://www.topdevelopers.co/.





About Orases



Orases is a full-service, digital technology agency based in Frederick, Maryland. Founded in 2000, Orases has become a trusted provider of custom software, website and mobile application development services and solutions that drive efficiency and provide measurable cost savings and revenue gains to their client partners. Orases can be contacted by phone at (301) 756-5527 or by visiting their website at https://orases.com/. Their offices are headquartered at 5728 Industry Lane in Frederick, MD 21704.

