Just Published Valentine Children’s Book & Tour with Helen Millman and her brand new book ‘Olive and the Valentine’s Spell’

Children’s author Helen Millman is a loving wife and mom. Her three young boys continually inspire her with their wild adventures and vivid imaginations. They even helped inspire her to write her new book, Olive and the Valentine’s Spell!

View our video intro here on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/659005264/2769774fad

Tour Schedule:

Feb 1 – Cover Lover Book Review – book review / giveaway

Feb 1 – Jazzy Book Reviews – book review / giveaway

Feb 1 – Lisa’s Reading – book spotlight / giveaway

Feb 2 – Rockin’ Book Reviews – book review / guest post / giveaway

Feb 2 – She Just Loves Books – book review / giveaway

Feb 3 – Locks, Hooks and Books – book review / giveaway

Feb 3 – The Momma Spot – book review / giveaway

Feb 4 – Splashes of Joy – book review / giveaway

Feb 4 – icefairy’s Treasure Chest – book review / giveaway

Feb 7 – Gina Rae Mitchell – book review / author interview / giveaway

Feb 7 – Sandra’s Book Club – book review / giveaway

Feb 7 – Sefina Hawke’s Books – book spotlight

Feb 8 – Reading is My Passion – book review / giveaway

Feb 8 – fundinmental – book review / giveaway

Feb 8 – Lynchburg Reads – book review / giveaway

Feb 9 – Pause for Tales – book review / giveaway

Feb 9 – A Mama’s Corner of the World – book review / giveaway

Feb 9 – Literary Flits – book spotlight / giveaway

Feb 10 – Bound 4 Escape – book review / giveaway

Feb 10 – Westveil Publishing – book review / guest post / giveaway

Feb 11 – Older & Smarter? – book review / giveaway

Feb 11 – Kam’s Place – book review

Feb 11 – Books for Books – book review

Feb 14 – Lamon Reviews – book spotlight / guest post / giveaway

Feb 14 – @twilight_reader – book review

Book Details:

Book Title: Olive and the Valentine’s Spell by Helen Millman

Category: Children’s Fiction (Ages 3-7), 38 pages

Genre: Children’s Picture Book

Publisher: Mascot

Release date: February 1, 2022

Format available for review: Print- hardback, ebook (pdf)

Will send print books out: USA

Tour dates: February 1 to February 14, 2022

Content Rating: Rated G. Suitable for everyone

Book Description:

​Olive is a sweet elementary school boy who is afraid to go to school on Valentine’s Day. . .because he thinks he’ll have to get married! Olive’s mom joins in his fight to defeat the “princess of love,” but along the way he learns an even bigger lesson, discovering the true meaning of love.

Olive and the Valentine’s Spell is an inspiring children’s book for all ages that shines a humorous light on Valentine’s Day and overcoming your fears.

Amazon Purchase Link

https://www.amazon.com/Olive-Valentines-Spell-Helen-Millman/dp/163755 … 162&sr=8-1

Publisher Book Link

https://www.ireadbooktours.com/blog—current-tours/book-tour-olive-a … en-millman

Barne’s and Noble Purchase Link

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/olive-and-the-valentines-spell-helen … 1637550779

Mascot Purchase Link

https://mascotbooks.com/mascot-marketplace/buy-books/childrens/pictur … nes-spell/

Olive and the Valentine’s Spell is registered with the American Wholesale Book Company, Baker & Taylor, Follett Library Resources, and Ingram.

Meet the Author:

​​

Children’s author Helen Millman is a loving wife and mom. Her three young boys continually inspire her with their wild adventures and vivid imaginations. They even helped inspire her to write her new book, Olive and the Valentine’s Spell!

While living in Vero Beach, FL, she spends her time writing, reading, singing, and growing through her life’s experiences. She knows the importance of “seeing the bright side of life” and encourages her readers to “choose love, even when it seems impossible”. A friendly, optimist Helen has always loved to read to her own children and remembers how much her imaginative voices really helped bring the stories to life. She invites her readers to gather with a beloved book, for it truly is one of the best places to snuggle, giggle, imagine, and make unforgettable memories – together.

Author on Amazon

http://www.amazon.com/author/helenmillman

About Mascot Books:

Mascot Books is a multi-genre hybrid publisher and distributor headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Co-founded in 2003 by Naren Aryal, Mascot has published more than 2,500 books in a variety of genres, including fiction, nonfiction, children’s, cookbooks, and coffee table books. Learn more at www.mascotbooks.com.