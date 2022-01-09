Crescent City to Hold An Important Winter Estates Auction, Jan. 21-22 Online and Live in New Orleans

Crescent City Auction Gallery will ring in the New Year with an Important Winter Estates Auction, scheduled for the weekend of January 21st and 22nd, online and in the gallery at 1330 Saint Charles Avenue in New Orleans. Start times are 11 am Central time on Day 1 and 10 am on Day 2. More than 800 lots will come up for bid over the two days.

Featured will be numerous local and regional estates, including property from the estate of Lisa Montgomery of New Orleans and property from the collection of Ronald Ralpheal Levert, the proprietor of Godeau’s Antiques in Baton Rouge. Items will range from fine jewelry (including diamonds and pearls) to vintage couture (Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Prada, Celine, Gucci, others).

But the sale will also be top-heavy with the quality merchandise people have come to expect from Crescent City Auction Gallery: fine French and American period furniture, original works of art by noted local and regional artists, wonderful decorative accessories (many of them from France and elsewhere across Europe), clocks, candelabra, a nice selection of bronzes and more.

Paintings by renowned New Orleans artists will be led by an oil on canvas by Clementine Hunter (1887-1987), titled Hauling Cotton, signed lower right (estimate: $3,000-$5,000); a pastel on paper by George Louis Viavant (1872-1924), titled Natur Morte of Birds, signed lower left (estimate: $2,000-$4,000); and an acrylic on canvas rendered in 1964 by Noel Rockmore (1928-1995), titled Bijou Theatre, Terre Haute, artist signed, dated and titled (estimate: $1,000-$2,000).

Paintings by famous regional artists will include a mixed media on paper by William Tolliver (Miss./La., 1951-2000), titled Woman with Melon, signed lower right (estimate: $2,000-$4,000); a watercolor by Robert M. Rucker (La., 1932-2001), titled Bayou Landscape with Cabin, signed lower right (estimate: $300-$500); and an oil on panel work by James Kendrick III (La., 1946-2013), titled Shadows on the Teche (1979), signed and dated lower right (estimate: $700-$1,200).

Noteworthy paintings by European artists will feature an oil on canvas by Sir George Clausen (British, 1852-1944), titled The Wave (1892), signed twice and dated verso (estimate: $10,000-$20,000); an oil on canvas by Jan van Ravenswaay (Dutch, 1789-1869), titled Animals on the Farm (1826), signed, dated lower left (estimate: $2,000-$3,000); and an unsigned oil on canvas Portrait of a Lady attributed to Pierre Mignard (French, 1612-1695) (estimate: $600-$900).

French furniture, a Crescent City staple, will feature a 19th century French Provincial carved oak monastery table, 86 ½ inches wide by 34 ½ inches deep (estimate: $1,200-$1,800); an early 19th century French Provincial Louis XV style carved walnut armoire, 92 ½ inches tall by 62 inches wide (estimate: $800-$1,200); and a French Provincial Louis XV style inlaid carved cherry sideboard from the 19th century, 40 ½ inches tall by 54 ½ inches wide (estimate: $700-$1,200).

Furniture not from France, but just as beautiful, will include a late 19th century English carved mahogany Chippendale style highboy, 88 inches in height (estimate: $1,000-$2,000); a 20th century English Georgian style carved mahogany triple pedestal dining table (estimate: $800-$1,200) and eight dining chairs (estimate: $500-$900); and a 19th century Southern American classical style carved mahogany full tester bed, over 110 inches tall (estimate: $1,000-$2,000).

Fans of silver will be treated to a large, late 19th or early 20th century American sterling silver repousse five-pint pitcher, possibly crafted by A.G. Schultz of Baltimore, weighing 45.8 troy ounces (estimate: $1,000-$2,000); and a circa 1900 seven-piece Gorham sterling coffee service in the “Fairfax” pattern (#04), weighing a total of 133.8 troy ounces (estimate: $2,500-$4,500).

The wide selection of bronzes will include a 20th century gilt bronze Pastoral Scene by Giuseppe D’Aste (Italian, 1881-1945) depicting a shepherd couple tending to their flock (estimate: $1,000-$2,000). Also offered will be a pair of early 20th century Chinese famille rose porcelain and gilt bronze six-light candelabra, 24 inches tall and 12 inches in diameter (estimate: $1,000-$2,000).

Decorative accessories will include a large taxidermied alligator, 105 inches from nose to tail, along with a photograph of the hunter (estimate: $800-$1,200); a built-from-scratch, 20th century ship’s model of the Natchez VI, presented in a custom oak glass case, on a plinth support (estimate: $1,000-$2,000); and a three-piece patinated spelter and green onyx figural clock set with a Madrassi figural group (Jeune Mere) plus a pair of five-light candelabra (estimate: $700-$1,000).

Exhibition previews will be held daily (except on Saturday and Sunday), by appointment only, in the Crescent City gallery, starting on Wednesday, January 12th. An evening preview will be held Tuesday, January 18th, from 5 pm – 6:30 pm Central time. To schedule a preview appointment, call 504-529-5057 or send an email to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Masks are required.

Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and BidSquare.com. Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time the day before the auction. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied in-house (three percent discount for cash or check). A printed catalog is available; call 504-529-5057 or email info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

For more regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the Important Winter Estates Auction scheduled for the weekend of January 21st and 22nd, visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Updates posted often.