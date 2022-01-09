Award-Winning Author G.R. Morris Releases New Science Fiction Novel

According to The Columbia Review, Tomorrow’s End is an original story of pain and redemption. “This is a solid first novel by G.R. Morris that will leave fantasy and science-fiction fans asking for the next installment. Bring it on!”

About The Book:

A superpowered Messiah. A world controlled by aliens. If he can’t exorcise the demon from his body, humanity is doomed.

The main character, Kevin Knight never wanted to be the one to save the galaxy. But when tragedy upends his life and demonic forces steal his soul, the fate of time and space are sealed. Until a scaly, trench-coat-clad alien appears and gives him a glimpse into the true nature of all things.

Astounded, Kevin learns the world he knows is merely an illusion created by alien beings who control humanity’s every move. With an invasion imminent, he must defeat the blackness and perfect his powers before the bloody battle begins.

Which prophecy will Kevin fulfill… the one of darkness or the one of light?

“Tomorrow’s End” is a story that has to be read. It is nearly impossible to summarize without giving away huge plot twists. Kevin is thrown in a battle between good and evil that spans time and space. It is a story that grabs the attention from page one and never lets go. Kevin’s adventures make for a thundering roller-coaster read rife with philosophy, religion, and morality. “Tomorrow’s End” is not suited for younger readers, thanks for over-the-top gore and mature concepts. This will be a great series that blends elements from “The Matrix” and “Dune” into a sci-fi powerhouse of a story. “Tomorrow’s End” will be a series that lingers in readers’ hearts and transports you to a new world.” – John – Hollywood Book Reviews

Geoffrey Morris is a 10-time award-winning author. He has garnered much acclaim for his debut novel, Tomorrow’s End. He not only won a prestigious Dragonfly book award but a Feathered quill and received multiple 5-star reviews from many websites. He was a philosopher and a graduate of seminary studies before taking writing courses in college. You can see more about Geoffrey Morris at https://grmorrisbooks.com

