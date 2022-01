Lionel Jones instills hard work and determination in children with his book “Cleophus the Clogging Cow”



Publisher | Lionel Jones/ Luminaire Press



Book retail price | $14.95







Author Bio







Lionel Jones has been teaching music in public schools for twenty-nine years. Before that, he served in the military for six years. He found his gift with elementary school-aged children and has enjoyed the journey. Lionel is also a well-known singer, songwriter, and producer.