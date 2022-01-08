Char Murphy selected as Top Book Author Consultant of the Year by IAOTP

Charlotte (Char) Murphy is an international best-selling inspirational author, motivational speaker, attorney, breast cancer survivor, and entrepreneur. She was recently chosen as Top Book Author Consultant of the Year for 2022 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), for her extraordinary leadership and dedication to the field of writing and authoring.

These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, other affiliations and contributions to their communities.

With over three decades of professional experience as an inspirational author, coach, speaker, and talented book author consultant, Ms. Murphy has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field.

As owner and founder of BelieveInspire, Ms. Murphy is a creative, influential author who leverages a life that has been filled with trials, tribulations, and comeback stories.

Earning the title as Top Book Author Consultant of the Year, Ms. Murphy has built a strong reputation for effectively matching her author clients to publishers. Through her knowledge of writing, she facilitates the planning stages, discovers the authors’ niche markets and aids with the completion of their projects. Ms. Murphy has built a network of deep industry connections and utilizes years of expertise to find her author clients quality publishers for their works.

Currently, Ms. Murphy offers inspirational speaking engagements and hosts writing events, coaching, and trainings for both new and established authors. She is the international best-selling author of “Unshakeable Power” Through Seasons of the Soul, she is a featured Contributing Author for BIZCATALYST360, and the Co-Author of Power Up, Super Women: Stories of Courage and Empowerment. Ms. Murphy is also a breast cancer patients advocate/coach. Book Writers Author-ity Coach. and an Intuitive Jury Selection Expert.

Prior to becoming an influential author, speaker, and consultant, Ms. Murphy built an impressive legal career as a practicing attorney in Arkansas for civil tort litigation. In 2005, Ms. Murphy retired due to multiple recurrences of breast cancer and the debilitating effects on her ability to practice law. Upon re-creating her life after serious illness, she has made it her mission to empower and inspire women to know they are capable, courageous, and beautifully special in their own way.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Murphy has received many awards and accolades, and has been recognized in numerous publications and magazines worldwide for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the profession. This year she was featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine, and she will be honored at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala as their Top Inspirational Author of the Year. For 2022 she will be considered for IAOTP’s Empowered Woman Award. Her past merits include being named as a “Woman of the Month,” a “Woman of Empowerment,” a “Woman in the Limelight,” and with the P.O.W.E.R. Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as Best Lawyer in Central Arkansas.

Additionally, Ms. Murphy is a sought-after keynote speaker and motivational speaker who shares her inspirational story of hope and faith, to inspire, uplift, empower and encourage her audiences with her message of beating the odds and survival through life’s changes and transitions.

As an active member within her community, Ms. Murphy serves as an Advisory Board Member, Fundraiser and Contributor for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of Arkansas; a Community Volunteer, Speaker and Writer for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure: Arkansas and also as a Board Member, Volunteer and Contributor for ALS Arkansas. She has previously served in a variety of capacities for The Salvation Army, Heifer International and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra for Education of Children.

Ms. Murphy attended the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and English. She furthered her education and earned her Juris Doctorate in 1990 from the William H. Bowen School of Law. She also received her certification in Spiritual Psychology from the University of Santa Monica.

Looking back, Ms. Murphy attributes her success to her positive attitude, her perseverance and most of all her ability to overcome abuse, loss and grief. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. For the future, she hopes to touch as many hearts and lives as possible through her teaching, coaching, speaking, and writing.

For more information on Char Murphy please visit: www.believeinspire.us

