Bitcoin Latinum Announces 2022 Exchange Listing Plans

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM), the next generation, insured, asset-backed cryptocurrency poised to revolutionize digital transactions is announcing its upcoming plan to launch on ten additional global exchanges in 2022, bringing its total to 20 publicly-traded exchanges.

Bitcoin Latinum currently trades publicly on HitBTC ($6.2 billion in daily volume), FMFW.com ($4.5 billion daily volume), Changelly ($2.71 billion in daily volume), Changelly Pro, LBank ($1.1 billion in daily volume), DigiFinex, Hotbit, AAX, and XT.com exchanges under the ticker LTNM. Monsoon Blockchain, Bitcoin Latinum’s lead developer, has announced LTNM will also list on BitMart ($1.6 billion in daily volume), and can now be researched on CoinBase, Coin Market Cap, and Coin Gecko.

As a cornerstone of Monsoon Blockchain’s strategic plans to further the mass adoption of Bitcoin Latinum, the company has been forging global partnerships with corporations that will integrate the token for their retail transactions. Significant adoption of Bitcoin Latinum and Monsoon’s blockchain ecosystem has been taking place, with a focus on insurance, entertainment, gaming, and data storage entities. Partnerships include OSO ATM for launching 100,000 Bitcoin Latinum ATM’s across the United States, and The h.wood Group for acceptance of LTNM across the company’s diversified portfolio of upscale nightlife and restaurant venues.

Unico, in partnership with Bitcoin Latinum, is launching an NFT marketplace called UnicoNFT, that features thousands of digital artworks that can be bought and sold exclusively with Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM). This is the world’s first platform that enables the option of buying, selling and trading NFTs using cryptocurrencies other than Ethereum type currencies. The total market for NFT’s reached $22 billion in 2021, up from $100 million in 2020.

Global adoption of cryptocurrencies for use in retail transactions has been steadily increasing. Within a span of four months in 2021, the global crypto user base doubled from 100 million to 200 million. The ease of purchasing cryptocurrencies has increased significantly over the past two years. As of January 2022, the total market cap for all cryptocurrencies crossed two trillion dollars, with over $116 billion in daily trading volume. Matt Hougan, the chief investment officer of Bitwise Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV in December that Bitcoin could hit $100,000 in 2022.

Bitcoin Latinum was built as an open-architecture cryptocurrency technology, capable of handling large transaction volume, cybersecurity, and digital asset management. Based on the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Latinum was developed by Monsoon Blockchain Corporation on behalf of the Bitcoin Latinum Foundation. LTNM is a greener, faster, and more secure version of Bitcoin, and is poised to revolutionize digital transactions.

Unlike other crypto assets, LTNM is insured, and backed by real-world and digital assets. Its asset backing is held in a fund model, so that base asset value increases over time. It accelerates this asset-backed funds growth by depositing 80% of the transaction fee back into the asset fund that backs the currency. Thus, the more Bitcoin Latinum is adopted, the faster its asset funds grow, creating a self-inflating currency. This highlights Bitcoin Latinum Foundation’s commitment to supporting the growth of a sustainable crypto ecosystem.

For more information about Bitcoin Latinum, please visit https://bitcoinlatinum.com/

FOR EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY; NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE. Any Bitcoin Latinum offered is for educational and informational purposes only and should NOT be construed as a securities-related offer or solicitation or be relied upon as personalized investment advice. Bitcoin Latinum strongly recommends you consult a licensed or registered professional before making any investment decision.

