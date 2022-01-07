X3 Expo Enlists Adult Superstar “Texas Patti” for 2022 Event

World famous adult superstar “Texas Patti” has teamed up with adult media empire XBIZ to be in attendance for their “X3 Expo” at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California from January 7-8.

​The in-person event is a way for fans to get up close and personal with their favorite adult creators for photos, merchandise booths, or to have some steamy fun. Attendees will be able to explore the floor and check out interactive virtual reality experiences, movies from big-budget studios as well as the newest pleasure-tech on the market today!.

​“I am really happy to be a part of X3. It’s the first real convention since COVID. I really missed those shows and I am super excited to meet my fans in person and give them something back for their support and loyalty!” Texas Patti said when asked about the event.​

​Texas Patti was previously nominated for “Best International Crossover Star” at the 2019 XBIZ Europa Awards in Berlin where she joined Amirah Adara, Ella Hughes, Tina Kay and Hannah James as an official XBIZ Berlin Ambassador. Tickets and more info for X3 can be found at https://www.x3.show/.