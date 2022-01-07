Jacob’s Ladder Roofing And Restoration Announces First Annual Roof Giveaway

Jacob’s Ladder Roofing and Restoration is proud to announce a unique roof giveaway opportunity for Garrard, Boyle, and Jessamine Counties. Eligible entries will be accepted from January 1 to March 1, 2022. The awards include a residential roof replacement or repair or several replacement/repairs for non-profit organizations.

Entering the giveaway is a simple three-step process. All eligible parties from the qualifying counties must first like the Jacob’s Ladder Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/jacobsladderky/. Once connected on social media, entrants will need to upload videos or photographs to their profile that demonstrate why their home or non-profit business should be selected for this opportunity. Tag Jacob’s Ladder on the post by typing “@jacobsladderky” to ensure the correct profile is listed, and also include the hashtag “#JacobsLadderKYRoofGiveaway2022” in the post.

After taking these steps, eligible entrants must fill out an entry form to complete their participation in the giveaway. Jacob’s Ladder will have a judging panel that reviews all submitted videos and images while conducting a site review of the entering household or organization. Winners are selected based on need, community impact, and the site visit results. No purchase is necessary to win.

The first annual roof giveaway winners will be announced during a Facebook Live Broadcast in April 2022, followed by a formal presentation of the prizes at the Jacob’s Ladder Corporate Office and Event Center in Lancaster in May 2022.

Sign up for the roof giveaway here: https://jacobsladderky.com/roof-giveaway/

About Jacob’s Ladder Roofing and Restoration

The Jacob’s Ladder Team specializes in various restoration services, including roofing, water damage restoration, emergency services (roof inspections, property restoration due to storms other incidents, and more). In 2016, Jacob’s Ladder was voted the best damage restoration contractor, not only in Lexington KY, but on a national scale.

What separates Jacob’s Ladder from other contractors and restoration specialists is the volume of high-quality services in which we offer. For example, although we take pride in our roofing services, we also provide expert damage restoration, helping residents all over Kentucky when they need us most. With unrivaled skills, a friendly team, and the desire to help others as a result of natural disasters or other events, Jacob’s Ladder is here for you. To find out more about the team, our mission, and the services on offer, you can visit our about us page.