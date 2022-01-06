The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Patent Infringement Damages



With the ever-changing regulatory trends involving patent infringement, lawyers should be competent in furnishing a sound damage analysis to mitigate risks and effectively respond to damage discovery. Reasonable royalties are by far the most common form of damages awarded among the primary remedies available in patent infringement cases. However, the implications of MLC International v. Micron Technology have left questions among patent litigators, particularly on the required disclosure of a royalty rate during fact discovery.





Listen as a panel of distinguished professionals organized by The Knowledge Group provide a comprehensive discussion of the recent developments and legal issues surrounding patent infringement cases. Speakers, among other things, will discuss the role of patent litigators and economic experts in framing out and filling in a survivable damages analysis, including:





 An overview of patent infringement damages, including reasonable royalty damages, and the implications of MLC International v. Micron Technology



 Discussion of the application of MLC in the district courts



 The roles of counsel and experts in furnishing the materials for a sound damages analysis and the perils of failing to take and respond to damages discovery



 The timing of discovery efforts directed to damages



 The use of summary judgment and motions in limine to weed out unsound damages analyses and keys to survival when defending against such claims





