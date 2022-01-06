Recent SCUF Gaming International, LLC Data Breach Prompts Investigation into Class Action Lawsuit

Console & Associates, P.C. Investigates Potential Class Action Lawsuit Following Recent Data Breach at SCUF Gaming International, LLC

MARLTON, N.J. – Jan. 5, 2022 – PRLog — The lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are actively investigating potential legal remedies consumers have against SCUF Gaming International, LLC in the wake of a February 18, 2021 data breach. If this investigation reveals that SCUF Gaming failed to implement the necessary procedures to protect consumer data leading up to the breach, the company may be financially liable to affected consumers.

Data breaches such as the one recently announced by SCUF Gaming raise a number of risks consumers should take seriously. Aside from putting consumers’ private and financial data in the hands of an unknown party, cyberattacks also increase the risk of identity theft and other financial losses. While these crimes are carried out by hackers and other bad actors, companies have an obligation to consumers whose information ends up in their possession. And while there is not yet evidence suggesting SCUF Gaming International, LLC bears any responsibility for the breach; the company may be legally responsible for consumers’ financial damages if evidence emerges that the company mishandled or failed to protect sensitive consumer data.

Attorney Richard Console, the founder of Console & Associates, P.C., explains, “It’s easy to place all the blame for a data breach on the person who hacks into a company’s system; however, this ignores the legal and moral obligation businesses owe to their customers. When someone gives a company their business, they trust that the information in the company’s possession will remain private—and out of the hands of criminals. While protecting consumer data requires a business to undergo some effort and expense, in our current environment of widespread hacking, this is a cost of doing business that all companies must take seriously.”

On February 18, 2021, SCUF Gaming learned through a third-party vendor that there was unusual credit card activity being conducted through its online store. Upon further investigation, SCUF Gaming learned that a hacker gained access to the company's network and input a line of code in the back-end system. Evidently, the code was capable of capturing credit card information, and, on October 21, 2021, SCUF Gaming sent out data breach notifications informing affected consumers that their personal information was compromised. The letter explains that the following information may have been accessed by the unauthorized third party between February 3, 2021 and March 16, 2021: Cardholder name, Email address, Billing address, Credit card number, Expiration date, and CVV.

Cardholder name,

Email address,

Billing address,

Credit card number,

Expiration date, and

CVV.

If evidence emerges that SCUF Gaming failed to maintain the necessary security measures or otherwise ensure the safety of consumers’ data, those who received a data breach notification letter may be able to pursue financial compensation through a class action data breach lawsuit.

In the meantime, anyone in receipt of a data breach letter from SCUF Gaming International, LLC should take the following steps to protect themselves from the risks commonly associated with a data breach, including identity theft:

Carefully review the entire data breach letter to determine what information may have been accessed; Make and keep a copy of the data breach notification letter; Enroll in the free credit monitoring service offered by SCUF Gaming International; Change passwords and security questions to all online accounts; Regularly check all credit card and bank account statements for any signs of unauthorized activity; Monitor credit reports for any unexpected changes or signs of identity theft; Contact a credit bureau to request it add a fraud alert to the affected consumer’s profile; and Notify all banks and credit card companies of the data breach.

