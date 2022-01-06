PM condoles the demise of Mr Neil Nongkynrih of Shillong Chamber Choir





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed sorrow on the demise of Mr Neil Nongkynrih, mentor and conductor of Shillong Chamber Choir.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said :





“Mr. Neil Nongkynrih was an outstanding mentor to the Shillong Chamber Choir, which enthralled audiences globally. I have also witnessed some of their superb performances. He left us too soon. His creativity will always be remembered. Condolences to his family and admirers. RIP.”





Mr. Neil Nongkynrih was an outstanding mentor to the Shillong Chamber Choir, which enthralled audiences globally. I have also witnessed some of their superb performances. He left us too soon. His creativity will always be remembered. Condolences to his family and admirers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2022

*****









DS/AKJ









(Release ID: 1787799)

Visitor Counter : 420











Read this release in:







Urdu



,







Hindi



,







Marathi



,







Manipuri



,







Bengali



,







Assamese



,







Punjabi



,







Gujarati



,







Odia



,







Tamil



,







Telugu



,







Kannada



,







Malayalam













