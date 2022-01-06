Hong Kong – Temporary JoyYou Card Application Service Centre in Hin Keng to be closed temporarily

Temporary JoyYou Card Application Service Centre in Hin Keng to be closed temporarily *************************************************************************************



The Transport Department today (January 6) said that in view of the announcement made by the Home Affairs Department that all community halls and community centres (except when being used as temporary cold shelters) will be temporarily closed for 14 days from January 7 until January 20, the temporary JoyYou Card Application Service Centre located at Conference Room, 2/F, Hin Keng Neighbourhood Community Centre, 5 Hin Wo Lane, Tai Wai, Sha Tin, will also be closed from January 7 to January 20.





For enquiries, please call the service hotline: 2266 2222 (press 6, 2, 3 and 0 after choosing the language to contact operators directly).