Sunview Solar Announces $1,000 Discount on Solar for Homeowners in South Carolina

Sunview Solar (https://solarcharleston.com) is offering homeowners that visit the Build, Remodel, Landscape and Solar Trade Show a special deal of $1,000 off any solar system 5-kW or larger and a Free Home Energy Audit. To learn more, please visit Sunview Solar’s Booth #526 at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds located at 9850 Highway 78, Ladson, SC 29456.

Need directions? Please call us at (843) 532-9157 or send us an email at sunviewgcinc@hotmail.com.

Build, Remodel, Landscape and Solar Trade Show Hours are:

1/7/22 – Friday 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



1/8/22 – Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.



1/9/22 – Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Rising Electricity Prices for Dominion Energy Customers

Worried about Dominion Energy’s recent news that they will be raising their electricity rates again in 2022 due to rising coal and natural gas prices? Most customers do because South Carolina has the 3rd highest energy bills in America.

The good news is that Sunview Solar can help homeowners guarantee that the price they pay for their electricity will never go up for the next 25 years, while all of their neighbor’s electricity bills will continue to rise. “Solar-Powered Savings Make Cents.” Pun intended.

How Much Does Solar Cost?

5,000-watts x $4.00 per watt = $20,000



– 26% Federal Tax Credit – $5,200



– 25% SC Tax Credit – $5,000



Trade Show Discount. – $1,000



Final Cost after deductions $8,800

How Much Does Solar Save?

How much a customer will save depends on how much they are currently paying per kWh for electricity. Every electric utility company allows customers to download their last 12 months of energy usage for free. For example, to find out how much energy you have used in Summerville over the past 12 months, go to Dominion Energy’s website (https://account.sceg.com/access/#login), register your account, login and download your last 12 months of usage. It should take about 5 minutes. Or, divide the cost of any recent electricity bill cost by the number of kWhs used for that month. It should be around ~$0.13 cents per kWh. The higher the price, the more solar will save you.

A 5,000 watt solar power system receiving an average of 5.5 sun hours per day would generate 27,500-watts or 27.5 kWh per day. Multiply 27.5 kWh x $0.13 = $3.58 of Solar-Powered Savings per day; $107.25 per month; $1,287 per year or $32,175 over 25 years.

Solar Return on Investment (ROI)

For an investment of $8,800 divided by $1,287 of solar savings per year, the breakeven point would be 6.8 years. This means the system will pay for itself in 7 years and then you will receive 18 years of free solar electricity.. No other home improvement will actually pay for itself like solar does.

You simply cannot beat this type of investment. An investment of $8,800 will save ~$32,175 over 25 years, which is a 360% ROI

About Sunview Solar

Sunview General Contracting and Solar Installation Company (https://solarcharleston.com) has been building affordable custom sunrooms, home room additions and solar power arrays since 2004. We have hundreds of successful installs under our belt. Please visit our Facebook page to see examples of our solar installations at => https://www.facebook.com/Sunview-General-Contracting-and-Solar-1029764887229491.

Contact:



Robert Hoskins



Sunview Solar



Director, Media Relations



Cell: (512) 627-6622