SpinSci Announces AWS Partnership



SpinSci Technologies delivers high quality and cost-effective solutions that drive patient engagement and improve workflow efficiencies. Patient Access Care includes:





 Patient Engage  a patient self-service management tool allowing patients to actively engage in workflows such as scheduling, bill payment, and pharmacy management with real-time EHR integration to EHRs



 Patient Notify  an Omni-channel patient reminder solution triggered by real-time EHR events



 Patient Assist  a 360° dashboard for contact center agents driving patient context and key EHR information to their fingertips as they accept incoming patient communications





As an AWS Technology Partner, SpinSci now has expanded access to resources, training, tools, and support to continue to build, market and sell with AWS. SpinSci is proud to advance our partnership status with Amazon Web Services. Weve designed, built and managed our applications on AWS and this emphasizes our push to drive both on-premise and cloud solutions for our healthcare customers. said Rajit Kumar, CEO of SpinSci.





About SpinSci Technologies



SpinSci was founded in 2005 and focuses on intuitive collaboration and contact center solutions and services primarily across the healthcare vertical, driving patient engagement and satisfaction. SpinSci solutions are now available on industry leading marketplaces such as AWS Marketplace, the Epic App Orchard, Cisco Solutions Plus and the Salesforce AppExchange. SpinSci is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.





