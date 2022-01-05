Associated Designs – Northwest Inspired Estate Home Petaluma Offers Flexible Floor Plan

Eye-catching and bold king posts frame the front door of the luxurious Petaluma house plan. Passing through the French entry door the vaulted foyer creates a grand first impression. Immediately to the right a coat closet offers guest a place to store their belongings. A double set of pocket doors to the left open to a cozy den with one of four fireplaces found in this floor plan. For those working from home the den would make a regal home office.

The foyer seamlessly transitions to the vaulted great room. A fireplace is framed with built-ins. Along the back of the great room, a double sliding glass door opens the room up to the vaulted rear covered patio allowing the room to completely open to the outdoors. There is light separation between the great room and the kitchen and dining. Two larger cased opens allow for people and conversations to flow between the gathering areas. The kitchen is spacious boasting a large center island and walk-in pantry with space for an optional freezer. Those who enjoy entertaining will appreciate the wet bar in the dining room. A 3-panel sliding glass door opens the dining room to another covered patio.

Around the corner from the dining room is a vaulted media room with built-in entertainment center. Great for informal gatherings with family and friends. A hallway off the media rooms leads to jack-and-jill suites, sharing a compartmentalized bathroom with dual vanities.

This three-bedroom house plan offers plenty of separation between the secondary suites and the master bedroom. The owners’ suite is tucked away on the far-left side of the floor plan and makes a wonderful retreat. A cozy fireplace (the Petaluma’s third) is centered on the back wall with a set of French doors to the right that lead to the owners’ suite private covered patio. Additional features include a luxurious, private bathroom with spa tub, walk-in shower, dual vanities, and large walk-in closet.

Just outside the owners’ suite is a family room. A fireplace is framed by a pair of windows and a set of French doors leads to another outdoor space. Adding to the Petaluma’s flexibility is the second-floor bonus room and loft which is built out over the attached three car garage.

Other floor plan features of note are the hobby room just steps away from the kitchen that offers ample shelving and a storage hutch. The main floor laundry room is large with an additional sink and three walls with counterspace and is just steps away from the garage. With a bench and storage just outside the laundry room it is easy to keep yardwork layers and shoes from traveling through the house.

The Petaluma is created by Associated Designs, Inc.’s talented team of residential home designers. To learn more about the Petaluma visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com.

About Associated Designs

Founded in 1990, Associated Designs offers pre-designed plans and custom design services. Created by a talented team of designers with more than 45 years of design experience, Associated Designs offers a variety of single family homes, garage and accessory structures, and multi-family designs.