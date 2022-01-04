Press Communique





In exercise of the power conferred by clause (l) of Article 217 and by clause (l) of Article Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following as Judges /Additional Judge of the following High Courts, w.e.f. the date they assume charge of their respective offices, vide notifications dated 03.01.2022:





No. Name (S/Shri Justices) Name of High Court

l. Aniruddha Roy, Additional Judge, Calcutta High Court As Judge of the Calcutta High Court

2. Madhav Jayajirao Jamdar, Additional Judge, Bombay High Court As Judges of the Bombay High Court.

3. Amit Bhalchandra Borkar, Additional Judge, Bombay High Court

4. Shrikant Dattatray Kulkarni, Additional Judge, Bombay High Court

5. Abhay Ahuja, Additional Judge, Bombay High Court As an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court for a fresh term of one year with effect from 04th March, 2022.















This is issued by the Department of Justice (Appointments Division), Ministry of Law & Justice.













