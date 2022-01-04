Georgia Hunter selected as Top Children’s Author of the Year by IAOTP

Georgia Hunter, Canadian Author, Artist, Producer and Writer of Blue Crow Books was recently selected as Top Children’s Author of the Year for 2022 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding dedication, leadership and commitment to her industry.

While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, other affiliations and contributions to their communities.

With more than 20 years of professional experience, Ms. Hunter has certainly proven herself as a multi-talented visual artist. She has demonstrated success and gained recognition within the art community and across the globe throughout her entire career. Ms. Hunter is an award-winning children’s author, who uses her creativity and life experiences in her books. She currently resides in North Vancouver, Canada.

Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Hunter majored in Fine Arts from the University of British Columbia. She completed Visual Communications courses at the Medicine Hat College and extended her skills in Sculpture at the University of Lethbridge in Alberta. Georgia’s lifelong fascination of writing pushed her to complete her writing and editing training.

Her impressive repertoire of roles includes teaching for the Vancouver School Board and Medicine Hat College in Alberta. She is involved in public sculpture and she has created street banners for the city of Vancouver. Her sculptures have been featured in galleries located in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary and Bellevue, Washington. Her sculptures are in collections in England, New York, Calgary and Vancouver.

Ms. Hunter has been a member of the Circumnavigators’ Club and has lived for extended periods of time in other countries. Many of her writings have been influenced by her travels.

Ms. Hunter has written three youth adult fiction novels, Yubi and The Blue-Tailed Rat, the sequel Yubi and The Good Dog of Tangibad and Tabhi. She has also written and illustrated two picture books, Little African Bear and Lucky Horseshoes.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Hunter has received awards, accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the arts. This year she will be considered for a feature article in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine, and for the Lifetime Achievement award given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). In past year, she received the Board of Governors’ Award for Art and was awarded twice for high grade point average in Visual Communications.

The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated “Choosing Ms. Hunter for this award was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is brilliant at what she does, has tremendous foresight and continues to create innovative stories that children find interesting. We are looking forward to meeting her at the gala and she will make an amazing asset to our organization.”

Looking back, Ms. Hunter attributes her success to her perseverance, her integrity and her excellence of storytelling. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling. In the future, Ms. Hunter will continue to share her stories and hopes to encourage children to be interested in reading her books.

For more information on Ms. Georgia Hunter please visit: www.georgiahunterbooks.com

