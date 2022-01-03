Thor Equities Group Acquires Second Strategic Industrial Asset in Atlanta in Recent Weeks

Thor Equities Group, a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing and management, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 4411 Bibb Boulevard, an industrial asset in the sought-after Atlanta market. Thor recently announced plans to develop a 1,038,000 SF state of the art industrial property in nearby Adairsville, Georgia.

Located in the Stone Mountain-Tucker submarket of Atlanta, near the I-287 loop and Northeast of US 78, Thor’s new property consists of nearly 120,000 square feet. Fully occupied by MRC Global, a leading global distributor of pipe, valve and fitting (PVF), products and services to the energy and industrial markets, the property is situated on over 7.7 acres.

“The asset on Bibb Boulevard marks the second acquisition in Atlanta in recent weeks, demonstrating our confidence both in the market and industrial sector. We look forward to further expanding our portfolio and identifying opportunities in strong locations across the USA and Europe,” said Chairman of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt.

Thor has been bullish in the industrial sector both in the USA and abroad, having acquired assets in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles/Carson and more in recent months; and leased a warehouse in Brooklyn to a leading e-commerce player in late 2020. Abroad, Thor acquired seventeen assets between Spain and France and sold a 2.2M square foot portfolio in the UK earlier this year.

Thor Equities launched its newly redesigned website, www.thorequities.com in November. The new website reflects the company’s status as a multi-dimensional asset manager and includes its Thor Ventures division focused on investing in technology, DTC brands and transformative businesses.

About Thor Equities Group

Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of office, industrial, laboratory, residential, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier urban locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 18 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.