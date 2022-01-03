COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 351

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed145.40 Crore (145,40,51,828) today. More than 22 lakh (22,56,362) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:


















Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10388022

2nd Dose

9716160

FLWs

1st Dose

18385829

2nd Dose

16904949

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

500454035

2nd Dose

335059168

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

194736018

2nd Dose

151305634

Over 60 years

1st Dose

121525445

2nd Dose

95576568

Cumulative 1st dose administered

845489349

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

608562479

Total

1454051828




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:




















Date: 1stJanuary, 2021 (351stDay)

HCWs

1st Dose

82

2nd Dose

1768

FLWs

1st Dose

61

2nd Dose

4146

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

434119

2nd Dose

1189726

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

91367

2nd Dose

316983

Over 60 years

1st Dose

51079

2nd Dose

167031

1st Dose Administered in Total

576708

2nd Dose Administered in Total

1679654

Total

2256362




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


