COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 351





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed145.40 Crore (145,40,51,828) today. More than 22 lakh (22,56,362) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10388022

2nd Dose 9716160

FLWs 1st Dose 18385829

2nd Dose 16904949

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 500454035

2nd Dose 335059168

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 194736018

2nd Dose 151305634

Over 60 years 1st Dose 121525445

2nd Dose 95576568

Cumulative 1st dose administered 845489349

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 608562479

Total 1454051828















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:









Date: 1stJanuary, 2021 (351stDay)

HCWs 1st Dose 82

2nd Dose 1768

FLWs 1st Dose 61

2nd Dose 4146

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 434119

2nd Dose 1189726

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 91367

2nd Dose 316983

Over 60 years 1st Dose 51079

2nd Dose 167031

1st Dose Administered in Total 576708

2nd Dose Administered in Total 1679654

Total 2256362















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





