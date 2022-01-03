AAMSI Survey Finds Leading Medicare Insurance Agents Offer Both MA and Medigap

A survey of leading Medicare insurance professionals finds the vast majority now offer both Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement solutions. The survey was conducted by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

“It’s hard to overlook the fact that 26 million Americans now opt for Medicare Advantage plan coverage,” states Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare advocacy organization. “The number is growing by roughly 2 million a year while Medicare Supplement policies in force remains rather stable at around 14 million.

The Association surveyed the nearly 1,000 Medicare insurance professionals listed on the organization’s online directory. The directory connects consumers with local Medicare insurance agents.

The vast majority of responding agents (95.9 %) now sell both Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Supplement (Medigap) solutions. “Only 4.1 percent indicated they now only offer Medigap solutions,” Slome shares.

“During the just-concluded Medicare Open Enrollment we heard back from many listed agents who helped consumers compare and choose a Medicare Advantage plan,” Slome explains. “In 2022, we are going to place greater emphasis on educating consumers and becoming the respected vehicle they choose to find local Medicare Advantage agents as well as those offering Medigap solutions.”

Slome believes that consumers do not necessarily differentiate between the various Medicare options. “Consumers look for someone who can educate them about Medicare and help them find the best solution for their needs,” the Medicare insurance expert adds. “Our goal is make the online directory the nation’s leading resource for finding local professionals who can do just that.”

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of educated planning and supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions. For more information, visit the organization’s website at www.medicaresupp.org.