Brecher Manufacturing Opens New High Volume Production Division

The company started back in 2014 as a prototyping company and just shifted the strategy to an Integrator as there was a need identified in the market, someone who could provide the entire solution in every stage of a product.

A prime example of the customers the company helps is a company or entrepreneur looking to product a part. Brecher Manufacturing would take that part already designed and take it to a DFM process during the product development stage, to then get into production with whatever method that best suits the volume needed for that part, whether it is plastic or metal.

The decision of opening a new business division was made due to the gap that exists between prototyping & high volume manufacturing.