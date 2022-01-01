BMW Group’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 Press Conference goes digital.







For many years, the BMW Group has been presenting innovations at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Due to the pandemic situation, the BMW Group will move all planned media activities at CES to a fully digital program livestreamed from Germany.





On January 5th, 2022 at 8.00 PM (CET) journalists are invited to a digital broadcast of the press conference, hosted by Pieter Nota, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales. The broadcast of the press conference can be followed under:









https://www.live.bmwgroup.com/en/live-streaming









The ultimate driving machine meets the ultimate digital experience.





BMW Group showcases digital innovations from today to the far future, which focus on human-centered digital interactions. Highlights include the world premiere of the BMW iX M60 (Combined electricity consumption: 24.7  21.7 kWh/100 km* according to WLTP; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km), collaborations with world-renowned artists, the first-ever demonstration of a technology that changes a vehicles exterior colour and the in-car entertainment experience of the future.





CO2 EMISSIONS & CONSUMPTION.



* Forecast value based on the development status of the vehicle up to now.









