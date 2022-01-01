Anytime Astro by Innovana is Here to Make Astrological Guidance Available Anytime Anywhere

Innovana, India’s leading tech giant has recently come up with a live Astrology portal, Anytime Astro, which will enable its users to cast away their blues by consulting an expert Astrologer over the phone instantly.

Using this online Astrology portal, users will be able to consult renowned Astrologers regarding the problems or confusion in their marital life, love, and relationships, career and job, cheating and affairs, finances and business, breakup or divorce, and even kids and their education.

Key points about Anytime Astro:

Launch Date: December 13, 2021

Availability: Users can avail of the services of Anytime Astro through its application as well as the website. The application is available for both Android and iOS.

Pricing: Application: Free to download| Includes in-app purchases.

Website: Free to use| Includes purchases.

Highlights of Anytime Astro

Talk to Astrologer- At Anytime Astro, users can very conveniently ask their doubts and queries about any life aspect to an Astrologer through call.

Chat With Astrologer- Keeping the urge of some users to stay private in mind, Anytime Astro also allows them to get an Astrological consultation through one on one chat sessions.

24/7 Availability- Users would be able to get live consultations at Anytime Astro literally any time as well as anywhere.

Verified Astrologers- Astrologers at Anytime Astro are screened through multiple interviews and examinations to maintain the authenticity of this platform as well as its services.

Private and Confidential- What makes Anytime Astro appreciation worthy is the fact that they keep the personal information of their users as secure, private, and anonymous as it should be.

How To Get Astrological Consultation At Anytime Astro?

Anytime Astro lets its users connect with experts in several fields of Astrology such as Vedic Astrology, Horary Astrology, Palmistry, Numerology, Tarot Reading, Psychic Reading, Kundali/Janampatri, Lal Kitab Astrology, and even Vastu. The whole process of consultation is very simple and convenient.

Users will only have to download the Anytime Astro’s application or Log in to its website and choose the Astrologer they want to consult. One can screen the Astrologer’s profile by comparing their experience, qualifications, language, or reviews on the Anytime Astro portal itself to make the right choice. After that, they will have to top up their Anytime Astro wallets and connect with the Astrologer of their choice by clicking on Chat Now or Call Now. Users can even drop a message if their chosen Astrologer is offline at the moment.

Mr. Chandan Garg, MD & Chairman of Innovana group commented,” Innovana is committed to offering the customers with the most genuine and best available facilities and services. Upholding this promise, we are very pleased to offer this service which will help our users to get the perfect solution for all their problems conveniently from their own homes through Astrological consultations by the best Astrologers.”

The users can download or Log in to Anytime Astro now and get accurate predictions from the most acclaimed and knowledgeable Astrologers.

Android: https://bit.ly/3Jw55v5

iOS: https://apple.co/3sJLAJf

You can also get online chat and call consultations on its website – www.anytimeastro.com

About Innovana

Innovana aimed at delivering convenience at customers’ fingertips. To simplify the digital needs of its users, it has launched several useful applications like Tarot Life, FlashScan, XHAREit, Web Secure Plus, and Advanced Phone Cleaner in the past. Their motive is to create innovative utility products and digital solutions to meet their users’ day-to-day digital needs.