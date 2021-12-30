Witty Look at Surviving a Decade Long Home Renovation Project Focus of New Book

Marcia Formica’s Zen (and Rage) and the Art of a Never-Ending Home Renovation is poignant and funny.

BOSTON – In 2018, Marcia Formica left her corporate career after 31 years and accidentally stumbled into her “why.” The result is Zen (and Rage) and the Art of a Never-Ending Home Renovation, a humorous and sometimes harrowing tale of surviving a decade-long home renovation with her husband. The couple is, surprisingly, still married.

Formica and her husband, who have been married since 1993, began refining their environmentally sustainable, low-energy-consuming passive house in 2010. What was once an adorable colonial reproduction home is more than doubled in size and is now energy-efficient and sustainability minded. It only took just over three times the amount of time they’d originally hoped, and the loss of sanity was temporary.

“For anyone who has ever attempted or is considering attempting a home renovation project or even just being married, Zen (and Rage) is the perfect saga to raise spirits,” explained Formica. “I hope everyone who reads the book will laugh out loud and truly enjoy coming along the journey with us.”

Formica’s vivid, deeply self-aware portrait of marriage and resilience, Zen and rage, family and friendships is as down-to-earth and relatable as it is laugh out loud funny, even if readers don’t have a spouse with her husband’s talents. Part memoir, part how-to and part self-help, with consistent doses of humor, this guide will teach you much about the trials, tribulations and triumphs of energy-efficient home renovation and even a few pointers for fostering your own Zen when your world is full of chaos. Zen (and Rage) and the Art of a Never-Ending Home Renovation can be purchased online through SDP Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other retailers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR— Marcia Formica is a practitioner of value investing and disciplined trading strategies for fun and profit. She’s been on the adventure of marriage to her husband, Tim, since 1993. They aren’t beautiful. They aren’t rich. They swear; a lot. They have two (arguably) grown sons, James and Owen, and the best friends and family she could ever have imagined for herself, including her mom and dad, whose care she’s helping with—which she blogs about on her “Mom & Dad Monday” page at fireoverfifty.com/category/mom-dad-monday/. Information about the book, including photos, videos, and more about the ongoing work on the house can be found at zenandrage.com.

