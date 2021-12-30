Planning a Special “In Person” Party for your Child in 2022?

After almost two years of social distancing, many parents are looking to reconnect and celebrate special days in extra-special ways during 2022. Whether you’re planning a birthday party, a graduation bash, or any other celebration for your child, the Tarrant Events Center is one of the top kid’s party rental spaces in the Fort Worth tri-cities area.

The Tarrant Events Center is a relatively new locally owned and operated venue, so your satisfaction is of the utmost importance in terms of our success. Located off Loop 820 in Haltom City, TEC can handle parties of anywhere from a few dozen to several hundred guests.

According to Marketing Manager Jennifer Knittel, “Our prices include many of the extras that other event centers & birthday venues charge separately for, such as tables, chairs, cake table, dance floor and sound equipment and use of our onsite warming and finishing kitchen.”

Our venue also boasts 10 huge LED TV screens, portable staging that can be sized and located to fit your needs, a place to hang a party pinata, and private rooms for use by guests of honor (or for anyone that might need a break from the exuberant fun). You are welcome to prepare food in our pristine kitchen, hire a caterer of your choice, or consider upscale food trucks for a more unique approach. Bring balloons and decorations to personalize the space, and staff will help if you’d like to hang a piñata for your birthday boy or girl. TEC really is the best of all local kids party venues!

Emerging from a pandemic is a reason to celebrate with family and friends. But if you’re looking to host an out-of-the-ordinary party to celebrate your child’s very special day, the Tarrant Events Center is here to help.

To learn more about TEC, visit our website at tarranteventscenter.com. TEC, the best of all local kids party places, is now booking events for 2022 and beyond.

About Tarrant Events Center

The Tarrant Events Center (TEC) is located at 5230 Denton Highway, off Loop 820, in Haltom City, Texas. With more than 5,000 square feet of indoor space and an acre of landscaped grounds, TEC is an ideal kid’s party venue in the Fort Worth area. For more information, call Jenn at (817) 996-3636 or visit the TEC website.