Parisian Salon & Spa Dessange Paris Sashays into Bangalore With Style

~Dessange Salon & Spa opens its Doors in the ever bustling Indiranagar~

Haute Coiffure Brand Dessange Salon & Spa launches in Bangalore. With an existing Indian presence in New Delhi, Mumbai & Hyderabad, Dessange Paris has a global presence across 45 countries. It is a premium destination for luxury services like no other.

Dessange Paris offers premium beauty treatments and hair services ranging from acrylic nail extensions to extensive hair color services like the popular French balayage. Their hair experts and stylists come with many years of experience and are trained aligning with international beauty and haircare standards. Their premium facials and skin treatments are sure to help you get your glow on for an evening cocktail soiree. With experts excelling in every service a customer may need, the unisex salon had a soft launch to introduce themselves to the market previewing their services and extensive range of products to the consumers and key stakeholders in the city.

On the launch of the property Darshith Shivanagere, MD says “We want to establish Dessange Salon & Spa as a lifestyle, we are not just aspirational but also a premium choice to make when it comes to grooming & self care. We take pride in being able to provide internationally aligned services to our customers, specially customised to suit their needs. We have style directors and consultants who advise and consult customers. We strive to provide best in class services and are known for our expertise in hair & haircare and we are hoping to change the landscape of the luxury salon & spa industry with our innovative and cutting edge servicing and premium sensibilities.”

Dessange has a global presence with branches all over the world with an Indian presence already in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The newly opened Bengaluru outlet is located in the ever bustling Indiranagar and is a beautifully designed salon with immaculate spa and treatment rooms, pristine nail stations and gorgeous plant installations on walls which are not only aesthetically pleasing but also perfectly inline with the opulence of Dessange, the interiors are something to behold with vast spaces coated in a luxurious champagne color with white accents which are not only a sight for sore eyes but also a perfect photo opportunity. Dessange Salon & Spa is also one of the largest salon spaces in the city spanning 4300 square feet of luxury opulence.

“We are thrilled to be able to have a presence in Bangalore, more people are now opening up to investing in grooming and self care services which are premium and result in long lasting outcomes, we’ve already had great success with the people who have visited our outlet and availed our services. We hope to grow and expand further and be the most preferred destination for premium pampering and salon services” adds Vasudha Gaddi Joint MD, Dessange Salon & Spa

The Dessange roster of services calls for internationally trained and experienced professionals ranging from hair style directors, color directors and supervisors who not only provide cuts and colors but also will give customised and curated hair solutions depending on what the customer may like or need. Intricate precision and technique are the go to at Dessange Paris. Dessange Bengaluru promises to be a one stop shop for all things hair, skin, nails and beauty and a perfect place for a bridal day of pampering or just another sunday afternoon with your friends. The luxury salon has already had prominent public figures like Aindrita Ray, Ragini Prajwal, Shanvi Srivastava, Nidhi Subaiah, Mavita Kamath A at their Indiranagar Outlet and has become a celebrity hotspot for premium & luxury beauty and hair care.

About Dessange:

The official beauty partner of the Cannes Film Festival, Dessange Paris is a luxury salon & spa with expertise in Makeup transformations, hair care, hair styling solutions, beauty treatments, bodycare and spa services. Known for their minimal aesthetic, the opulent salon and spa has top notch hair stylists and directors who provide custom solutions to their clients and customers. With an Indian presence in New Delhi,Mumbai, Hyderabad & Bangalore already, the luxury salon & spa hopes to expand all over the country in the near future.