Leading K-Beauty Brand LaStella Launches Premier Ampoule Serum to Fight Aging and Dark Circles Under Eyes

The skin around the eyes is a difficult area to beautiful and protect. Special care is needed for that delicate area and to be gentle enough to use near the eyes as well. La Stella has this difficult job covered with its spa and clinic-level cosmeceutical Premier Ampoule Serum. LaStella, K-Beauty’s leading skincare brand dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, affordable clinic-level skincare at home has long been a favorite brand in the exclusive beauty boutiques in Hong Kong and Asia and is now available online.

“With aging and environmental abuses, the skin loses elasticity, firmness and plump appearance, and the area around the eyes needs extra special care because of its delicate texture and location around the eyes themselves,” explains Dr. Raymond Park, CEO of NeoPharm USA, the company that developed and markets LaStella. “This ampoule is our most concentrated and advanced yet for helping skin retain a healthier, smoother appearance while being as gentle as possible.”

The blend of patented age-fighting ingredients in La Stella Premier Ampoule Serum can be found only in this product. Syn-Hycan acts as a filler to help increase elasticity by boosting hyaluronic acid, known to attract moisture to the skin, to aid in escalating skin firmness. The crystal lamellar MES formulation, a bio-identical structure of healthy skin barrier ceramides helps strengthen and firm the skin barrier of the delicate areas around the eyes that have a tendency to collapse. Aquaxyl to help skin retain its natural moisture. Derma Chlorella helps to reduce dark circles to brighten the eye area.

Additional botanical ingredients, long-trusted to brighten and calm skin include Camellia Japonica Flower and Seed Extracts to help create a more vibrant appearance, Allantoin to soothe and help calm inflammation and Squalane for additional hydration.

0.5 oz of LaStella Premier Ampoule Serum retails for 47.00 USD and free shipping. For more information, visit the product’s Dermartology.com webpage.

About Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Dr. Raymond Park has researched in skin barrier Science has helped many people who have suffered from skin barrier dysfunction. Dr. Raymond Labs has invented platform Skin Barrier Technology, named as Crystal Lamella MES (Micro-Encapsulation System) and have published more than fifty articles covering dermatological research. www.dermartology.com is the official site to introduce innovative skin barrier products.